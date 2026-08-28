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Why mother and her two children will be detained for 27 more days

By Kamau Muthoni | Aug. 28, 2026
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Lawyer Angela Mulwa, Chris Mulwa and their mother Rose Mbithe before the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on August 25, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

When Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her daughter Angela and son Chris were arrested, they perhaps hoped that it would be a passing cloud and they would be back to their home at Karen, Nairobi.

Their lawyer Cliff Ombeta said that by Thursday they had spent 30 days behind bars.

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