Why mother and her two children will be detained for 27 more days

Lawyer Angela Mulwa, Chris Mulwa and their mother Rose Mbithe before the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on August 25, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

When Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her daughter Angela and son Chris were arrested, they perhaps hoped that it would be a passing cloud and they would be back to their home at Karen, Nairobi.

Their lawyer Cliff Ombeta said that by Thursday they had spent 30 days behind bars.