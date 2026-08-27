Two people killed in Ndhiwa Sub-county

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Ndhiwa Police Station in Homa Bay County [James Omoro Standard]

Two people have died in Ndhiwa Sub- County Bay County under different circumstances.

In the first incident, a 38-year-old man who had sold his sugarcane was killed by unknown gangsters in the outskirts of Ndhiwa Town.

David Otieno, was found dead near Ndhiwa PEFA Church along Ndhiwa-Sori Road on Thursday morning.

Otieno was reportedly killed on Wednesday night. He is suspected to have been killed after being hit with a blunt object.

Ndhiwa Sub- County Police Commander John Losia said Otieno’s head showed blunt object injuries.

“His head had injuries which shows he was hit with a blunt object,” Losia said.

Otieno was reportedly killed by gangsters who had information that had acquired some money after the sale of his sugarcane.

It was reported that Otieno sold his sugarcane on Wednesday and took his children to school.

Later in the evening, he went to enjoy himself at an entertainment joint in Ndhiwa Town. His death reportedly came when he was leaving the entertainment joint for his home.

“He was last seen at an entertainment joint at night when he was enjoying himself. It seems some people who had known that he had a lot of money were following him,” Losia said.

He urged residents to avoid any behaviour which can expose them to criminals whenever they have money.

“Let residents avoid behaving in a manner that can expose them to criminals whenever they have a lot of money,” Losia said.

In a separate incident, the body of a 78-year-old granny was found in a pond in the same sub-county.

The body of Serfina Nyalo was found after she went missing three months ago.

The body was found in the pond at Kamboga Village in North Kwabwai Location.

Nyalo was by her granddaughter. Some parts of her body were missing.

“There were difficulties in removing the body from the pond but we managed to remove her early today,” Losia said on Thursday.

The bodies were moved to Ndhiwa Sub- County Hospital Mortuary for post mortem.