EACC, DPP pledge joint action against corruption and money laundering

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(L) Abdi Ahmed Mohamud, CEO of the EACC, steps up joint fight with ODPP against corruption and money laundering. [Courtesy]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) have resolved to conduct joint capacity-building programmes aimed at fighting corruption and money laundering.

While reaffirming commitment to strengthening collaboration to enhance the investigation and prosecution of corruption and money laundering cases, the two sides said capacity building for investigators and prosecutors will play a key role in strengthening collaboration in case review processes and a greater focus on high-impact corruption and money laundering cases.

This follows a high-level strategic meeting between the leadership of the two institutions held at the Kenya School of Government.

In the meeting, which brought together representatives from both institutions focused on reviewing progress in their partnership and charting a stronger course for coordinated action.

The meeting further reviewed existing areas of cooperation, examined challenges affecting corruption and money laundering cases, and agreed on measures to enhance institutional coordination.

The two institutions reaffirmed their shared resolve to deepen collaboration in the discharge of their constitutional mandates, recognising that effective inter-agency coordination is critical to protecting public resources, strengthening accountability and enhancing the administration of justice.

EACC Chairperson David Oginde said corruption remains one of Kenya's greatest development challenges, eroding public trust and undermining service delivery.

According to him, closer collaboration between investigators and prosecutors is essential to delivering effective justice and renewing momentum in the fight against corruption and money laundering.

His sentiments were echoed by Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud, who underscored that collaboration among justice sector institutions is a constitutional imperative and critical to achieving meaningful outcomes.

Mohamud observed that the public is less concerned with the distinction between investigators and prosecutors and is primarily interested in seeing justice served through successful investigations, prosecutions and recovery of corruptly acquired assets.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga, in his sentiments, said the engagement provided an opportunity for the two institutions to strengthen service delivery by improving the quality of investigations and prosecutions.

He emphasised the need for the two institutions to share a common responsibility to protect the public interest and uphold the rule of law through a coordinated approach.