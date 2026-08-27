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14 more detention days for Dr Mutiso murder suspects, court orders mental assessment

By Kamau Muthoni | Aug. 27, 2026
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Mutiso murder suspects face mental tests as detention is extended. [Courtesy, Standard]

The High Court has directed that presidential aspirant Rose Mbithe, her two children, Chris and Angela Mulwa, undergo a mental test to ascertain if they are fit to answer to a murder charge.

Justice Kanyi Kimondo ordered that the trio should be presented by prison authorities to Mbagathi Hospital or any other hospital in Nairobi for the test, in readiness for plea-taking on September 23, 2026.

At the same time, Police Constable Elijah Kibelion Kimoi, attached to Karinde Police Post, will also be subjected to the same test even as the government hires a lawyer to represent him.

The four were informed that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had formally decided to press murder charges.

They were told that the State claims that they murdered Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso on the morning of July 29, 2026, along Mawensi Road, Nairobi County.

Police constable Elijah Kibelion Kimoi, Lawyer Angela Mulwa, Chris Mulwa and Rose Mbithe at the Milimani law courts. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Rose, Chris and Angela’s lawyer Cliff Ombeta urged the court to give a closer date. He said that his clients had already spent 30 days in police cells.

However, Justice Kimondo insisted that they should appear before Justice Alexander Muteti after the court resumes.

“You know the court is on recess. Let us stick to the earlier orders I issued,” said Justice Kimondo.

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Related Topics

Dr Victoria Mutiso Murder Case Rose Mbithe Mental Assessment
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