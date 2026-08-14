Suspected robber held as police recover M16 rifle, ammunition and drugs in Isiolo

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Police in Isiolo have arrested a suspected robber and recovered an M16 rifle, ammunition, assorted illicit drugs and more than 1,000 litres of illicit brew during a multi-agency security operation in Isiolo town and its environs.

Isiolo County Police Commander Isaac Sang said the suspect, identified as Aloice Lochuchu, is being investigated over a series of murders allegedly committed in different parts of the county.

Sang said the firearm recovered during the operation is believed to be linked to the killing of four people in separate incidents, including recently slain Isiolo businesswoman Angelina Kanani Lichira, who was shot dead in Isiolo town.

“The suspect is helping us with investigations into a number of serious crimes, including murders that have been reported in different parts of the county,” Sang said.

He said other cases being investigated include the killing of Gatobu Maingi, a deputy principal at Leparua Secondary School, in February 2026, farmer Patrick Nyaga, and a young man popularly known as Mutethia from Kambi ya Juu on the outskirts of Isiolo town.

According to Sang, detectives are examining whether the same firearm was used in the different incidents.

The suspect reportedly led detectives to the location where the firearm had been hidden after being interrogated.

Isiolo County Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer Denis Wekesa said police recovered an M16 rifle, one magazine and five rounds of ammunition.

“During interrogation, the suspect led our officers to where the firearm had been concealed. We recovered the rifle, the magazine and five rounds of ammunition,” Wekesa said.

The firearm and ammunition have been taken into police custody and are expected to undergo ballistic examination as detectives seek to establish their connection to the various crimes.

The operation also led to the recovery of assorted illicit drugs, including cannabis, as well as illicit alcohol commonly known as chang'aa. Several daggers were also seized.

Police said more than 1,000 litres of illicit brew were taken into custody during the operation as authorities intensified efforts to combat crime, drug abuse and the illegal alcohol trade.

Commander Sang said the operation was part of a wider multi-agency effort involving different security agencies targeting criminal activities in the county.

“We are determined to disrupt criminal networks and ensure that those involved in robbery, murder, drug trafficking and the illegal alcohol trade face the law,” Sang said.

The police commander also disclosed that officers recently confronted a suspect who allegedly attempted to stab a police officer.

The suspect was subsequently shot and killed by police, according to the commander.

Investigations later established that the suspect was a student at a school in Isiolo town.

The revelation has prompted Sang to urge teachers, parents and school administrators to remain vigilant over drug abuse and trafficking among students.

“Schools and parents must be very vigilant because some of our young people are being exposed to dangerous drugs. We cannot allow drug trafficking to take root in our schools,” Sang warned.

Sang said police had established that some students were increasingly being exposed to illicit substances, including a form of cocaine locally referred to as “kete.”

He urged school administrators to work closely with security agencies and report cases of drug trafficking and abuse before they escalate into serious criminal activities.

“We appeal to teachers and school administrators to cooperate with the police. If there are students or outsiders involved in supplying drugs within or around schools, such information should be reported immediately,” he said.

Several suspects remain in police custody as investigations into the multi-agency operation continue.

Police said the investigations will focus on establishing the full network behind the suspected robberies, murders, drug trafficking and illegal alcohol trade.

Authorities have also warned residents against harbouring criminals or providing safe houses for suspects, saying such actions could undermine ongoing efforts to restore security in the county.

The recovery of the firearm and other items comes at a time when security agencies have intensified operations in Isiolo following a series of violent incidents reported in different parts of the county.

Police have assured residents that the operation will continue as detectives work to establish whether the recovered firearm was used in other unresolved crimes.