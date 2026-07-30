Man jailed for 15 years over bhang trafficking in Nyeri

Nyeri Senior Principal Magistrate Faith Munyi convicted John Githinji on Thursday after finding him guilty of trafficking narcotic drugs contrary to section 4(a)(ii)of the narcotic drugs.
Githinji was charged that on June 4,2025 at Lusio trading center in Kieni East sub-county -Nyeri County was found trafficking bhang by selling 50 rolls and 1350 grams of cannabis sativa with a street value of Sh 40,500 which was not in medicinal form.
He was also faced with an alternative charge of possession of narcotic drugs to section 3(2)of the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance control amendment act of 2022.
According to the charge the accused was found with the said drug the same day, time and area.
5 witnesses testified against him. One witness, Evans Nderitu Kiama assistant chief Thungari area testified that on June 4,2025 at around 1.00 to 2.00.pm he was on duty as acting assistant chief Lusio sub location when he was informed of a person who was sitting somewhere selling bhang.
" I sought the company of police officers, Kirera and Nyaga from Lusio police post, we proceeded to the scene and found a man sitting and ordered him to stand but he defied, we arrested him and upon search we recovered 50 rolls of bhang in a black polythene bag a green paper that contained plant material estimated to be 1500 grams. We also recovered money Sh500 note Sh100 note ,two notes of Sh50,and coins worth Sh100 a total of Sh800 we escorted him to Lusio police patrol base," assistant chief testified.
Sergeant Christopher Mugambi Nyaga police officer in charge at Lusio police post told the court that on June 4, 2025 at around 11.15 am he was with his colleague Kirera in patrol within Lusio market.
"We were informed that someone is selling bhang and we proceeded to the scene where we found a male person upon interrogation he said he is John Githinji when we conducted a search on him we found 50 rolls of bhang in his left side of the jacket. We also recovered a green substance suspected to be bhang and money Sh800 in denomination of Sh500 note, Sh100 note, two Sh50 notes and coins worth Sh100 which we suspected to be out of sales," police officer testified.
Dr Samuel Njoroge Gachui government analyst based at government chemist testified on behalf of Grace Nyakio Njenga he told the court that he worked with his colleague Grace Njenga and recognised her signature he testified that on July 10,2025 Grace received an exhibit from Police Constable Martin Wainana from Chaka police station there was an exhibit memo which required to establish if the exhibit contained narcotic drug and which one.
" The exhibit was in a purple carrier bag the name of the accused was John Githinji Mwangi inside there was 50 rolls weighing 18.34 grams there was also a green plant material weighing 1200 grams my colleague Grace Nyakio Njenga analysed and established that the 50 rolls and green plant material contained Bhang. On July 11,2025 she prepared a report and sealed it," Dr Njoroge testified.
The accused admitted that he had been using Bhang but promised to change.
According to probation pre-sentence report presented in court by Nyeri central probation officer Silas Karugu on July 22,2026 it stated that although the accused denied charges he admitted during the interview that he committed the offence where he explained that he was peddling bhang to meet his basic needs.
According to his mother and other family members the accused was raised well but associated with a group of people engaging in drugs.
The office declined to recommend a non-custodial sentence.
"Considering the nature of the offence of the accused, attitude and character, the negative impact of drug-related activities in the community I am unable to recommend a non-custodial sentence," the officer said.
While convicting him the magistrate stated that " I have considered the pre-sentence report. The accused is said to be habitual bhang peddler.
The community opposes a non- custodial sentence due to his conduct and anti-social behaviour and adverse impact of drug trafficking and substance use within the community.
“I find that Bhang has adverse and harmful effects to the community especially the youth. I have noted the preference of similar offences in the area and in my opinion a different sentence is necessary.” She said
“The accused is hereby sentenced to serve 15 years imprisonment from June 5 ,2025," Magistrate Faith Munyi ordered.
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