Man jailed for 15 years over bhang trafficking in Nyeri

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Nyeri Senior Principal Magistrate Faith Munyi convicted John Githinji on Thursday after finding him guilty of trafficking narcotic drugs contrary to section 4(a)(ii)of the narcotic drugs.

Githinji was charged that on June 4,2025 at Lusio trading center in Kieni East sub-county -Nyeri County was found trafficking bhang by selling 50 rolls and 1350 grams of cannabis sativa with a street value of Sh 40,500 which was not in medicinal form.



He was also faced with an alternative charge of possession of narcotic drugs to section 3(2)of the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance control amendment act of 2022.

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