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Hunger strike survivors seek compensation

By Kamau Muthoni | Jul. 30, 2026
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Former Subukia MP Koigi wa Wamwere addresses a press briefing in Nakuru on January 2, 2022. [File, Standard]

Four men who were among a group of persons who, on March 3, 1992, were at Freedom Corner within Uhuru Park in a peaceful hunger strike, agitating for the release of former Subukia MP Koigi wa Wamwere and 53 other political prisoners urged the Supreme Court to consider an order for compensation.

While faulting the Court of Appeal for failing to find that they had been brutalised by the police, Peter Njuguna, John Ndung’u, Joseph Njoroge and Henry Mburu argued that the lower court was bound by the apex court’s finding in Koigi wa Wamwere’s mother’s case, since they were beaten up together.

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Related Topics

Ex- MP Koigi wa Wamwere Supreme Court Compensation For Assault Justice Isaac Lenaola
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