Public engagement on proposed nuclear plant ends in chaos as one person is shot

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A public sensitisation forum on the proposed Sh500 billion nuclear power plant in Bondo Sub-county ended in disarray on Friday after a scuffle broke out, leaving one person with a gunshot wound and several vehicles damaged.

The stakeholder engagement exercise, organised by the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) in collaboration with the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), began on Monday, with the organisers meeting several groups.

The week-long forums were intended to educate residents on the proposed project and collect their views as part of the government's public participation process.

During the initial meetings, Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda urged residents to maintain peace and allow officials to explain the project before making an informed decision.

He appealed to the community to listen to technical experts and actively participate in the consultations.

However, opposition to the project intensified as the exercise progressed, with sections of residents raising concerns over its potential environmental and health implications, land rights and the transparency of the consultation process.

The final forum, held at Ka'John Trading Centre in Central Sakwa, descended into chaos as officials from KenGen and NuPEA, accompanied by the area MP, addressed residents on the proposed project.

According to eyewitnesses, some members of the public began heckling the officials before the situation escalated into stone-throwing, forcing the officials to flee as police attempted to restore order.

During the chaos, a 34-year-old David Otieno was shot in the leg. He was initially rushed to Nango Sub-County Hospital before being referred to Bondo Sub-County Hospital, where he was admitted for further treatment.

A resident, who spoke to The Standard on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, accused officials overseeing the public participation exercise of employing a "divide-and-rule" approach during the week-long engagements.

The resident alleged that the officials held separate meetings with different groups instead of convening inclusive forums, a move they claimed had fuelled suspicion and deepened divisions within the community.

"They should have brought everyone together and addressed all our concerns in one forum instead of engaging different groups separately. That approach has only fuelled mistrust," said the resident.

The proposed nuclear power project has elicited mixed reactions among residents. While supporters argue that it could stimulate economic growth, create jobs and enhance Kenya's energy security, opponents have questioned the suitability of the lakeside region for such a facility and called for greater transparency and broader public consultation before any decision is made.

NuPEA has maintained that the ongoing stakeholder engagements are meant to educate the public and collect views before any decision is reached on the project.