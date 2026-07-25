Police-linked brutality victims in court, claim opaque compensation process

Victims of State abductions during the 2024 Gen Z protests have moved to court, claiming that they are being sidelined in the compensation process announced by President William Ruto.
A lobby group formed by the victims claimed that despite the sweetened reparation process being spearheaded by a panel chaired by Prof Makau Mutua, they have to date not been contacted or have received a penny.
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