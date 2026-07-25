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Police-linked brutality victims in court, claim opaque compensation process

By Kamau Muthoni | Jul. 25, 2026
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Alice Wambui,display a portrait of son Peter Macharia,who disappear on 24th June 2024,during GenZ Protest. She is addressing members of the press on 24th June 2026 at Amnesty international office located along Lenana road in Nairobi.[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Victims of State abductions during the 2024  Gen Z protests have moved to court, claiming that they are being sidelined in the compensation process announced by President William Ruto.

A lobby group formed by the victims claimed that despite the sweetened reparation process being spearheaded by a panel chaired by Prof Makau Mutua, they have to date not been contacted or have received a penny.

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Related Topics

2024 Gen Z Protests Police-linked Brutality Police Brutality Compensation William Ruto Compensation Panel
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