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Court orders lawfirm to pay ex-secretary Sh 5.4 million for constructive dismissal after assault

By Kamau Muthoni | Jul. 25, 2026
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Sometime in 2017, lawyer Collins Odhiambo and Lilian Jebitok were colleagues, working at Ogola Okello and Company Advocates.

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