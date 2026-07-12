DCI arrests prime suspect in Nyeri woman's murder

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Joy Kanini Gathu who was brutally murdered in Nyeri. [Courtesy]

Detectives have arrested a man believed to be the prime suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Joy Kanini Gathu, marking a breakthrough in a case that gripped Nyeri County and sparked public outrage.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect was arrested on July 10, 2026, in Timau, Meru County, during an intelligence-led operation.

The DCI said the suspect was intercepted along the Nanyuki–Isiolo Road while allegedly attempting to flee to Uganda after weeks of investigations by officers from the Homicide Investigations Bureau.

Police said a search conducted at the time of his arrest led to the recovery of four mobile phones, among them one believed to belong to Joy Kanini. Investigators have since retained the device as a key exhibit, saying it could provide crucial forensic and digital evidence as the inquiry progresses.

The suspect was later booked at Kiganjo Police Station and is expected to be presented before court on Monday, where detectives will seek orders to detain him pending the completion of investigations.

In a statement released on Sunday, the DCI said investigators believe the events leading to Joy Kanini's death began on June 9 at the suspect's house in Ngangarithi Estate, Nyeri.

Detectives said that a confrontation between the two turned fatal before the suspect allegedly dismembered the body and disposed of the remains in different locations in an attempt to conceal the crime and frustrate investigations.

The arrest comes more than a month after the gruesome killing shocked residents of Nyeri and renewed concerns over the rising number of gender-related killings and violent crimes targeting young women.

The discovery of Kanini's dismembered remains prompted an intensive investigation by homicide detectives, with forensic experts working to piece together evidence and establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

The case attracted significant public attention, with residents and civil society groups calling for swift investigations and justice for the victim and her family. The brutal killing also reignited debate on the need to fast-track murder cases and protect women from gender-based violence.

Although detectives have announced the arrest of a prime suspect, investigators are expected to rely on forensic evidence, digital records, witness statements and other exhibits recovered during the investigation to build their case before any charges are preferred.

The recovery of the deceased's mobile phone is expected to play a critical role in helping investigators reconstruct the victim's final movements, establish communication between the suspect and the deceased, and corroborate other evidence gathered during the inquiry.

The DCI extended its condolences to the family and friends of Kanini, and promised to conduct thorough, fair and impartial investigations to ensure justice is served.

Monday's court appearance is expected to provide the first indication of the prosecution's case as detectives seek more time to conclude investigations before making a decision on formal charges.