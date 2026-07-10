Autopsy reveals what killed KMTC student as family demands justice

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KMTC student Anne Adhiambo was found dead in her hostel after an alleged altercation with fellow students. [Courtesy]

Anne Adhiambo, a Kenya Medical Training College student died as a result of multiple internal injuries, an autopsy has established.

Her body was found lying on the floor of Kenyatta hostel room on July 7, 2026 around 11pm in a matter that escalated to police.

The exercise was conducted at the Nairobi Funeral Home on Friday established that her body had black marks around the tongue.

The autopsy report pointed out that she may have succumbed owing to lack of oxygen.

The findings also revealed that she had bite marks around her belly and blood drops in the nose pointing that she may have been assaulted.

It was reported that before the body was discovered, Adhiambo had been caught up in a heated exchange with some students over her missing trouser.

Reportedly, she identified her missing cloth being worn by another student who convinced her to go to the hostel room.

There it is alleged that she was assaulted by five students who left her for dead. Her body was later found by roommate at night to what has now been linked to internal bleeding.

Her relatives who attended the postmortem exercise appealed to police to move with speed and bring the suspects to book.