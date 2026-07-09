Court summons OCS over failure to arrest SK Macharia in Directline Assurance row

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The High Court has summoned the OCS of Central Police Station to appear in person on July 16 to explain why he failed to arrest and produce media mogul SK Macharia over alleged contempt of court in the Directline Assurance dispute.

Justice Francis Gikonyo directed that the officer appear before him at 2 p.m. in open court Thursday after Macharia was not presented as earlier ordered to answer allegations that he disobeyed court orders issued in the long-running battle over the control of Directline Assurance Company Limited.

The judge ordered that the OCS personally account for the failure to enforce the court's directives.

"The appearance shall be in person in open court to explain why he can not execute the orders of this court or to confirm he has executed the orders," Justice Gikonyo directed.

During Tuesday's proceedings, the court also granted Macharia 21 days to file and serve his response to an application dated July 1, 2026.

The summons follows orders issued by Justice Gikonyo on July 3 after certifying as urgent an application filed by Directline Assurance seeking immediate intervention over alleged interference with its operations.

In those orders, the judge noted that the court had previously restrained Macharia and any other person from interfering with the company's affairs.

"The record shows that the court has previously issued orders restraining the 1st defendant ( Sk Macharia) or any other person from interfering with the operations of the applicant," the court said.

Justice Gikonyo further expressed concern over allegations that the insurer's offices had been sealed off under instruction of SK Macharia in violation of the court orders.

"On the basis of the facts disclosed, the placing of guards at and welding shut the entry doors to the offices of the applicant company by the 1st defendant(Sk Macharia) is most regrettable act by a person who is a party in the proceedings. Thus, justifying immediate remedial order," the judge stated.

The judge consequently ordered immediate enforcement of the court's directives.

"The OCS to enforce it immediately and file a return of enforcement of the order in court immediately," the court ordered.

According to court documents, Directline Assurance claims that despite earlier court orders issued on October 4, 2024, and September 26, 2025, Macharia deployed security personnel and other agents to the company's offices at Hazina Towers on June 28, 2026, where they allegedly welded shut the gates and doors across six floors, locking out staff, advocates and court-sanctioned interim directors.

The company says the actions paralysed its operations and disrupted services to policyholders while preventing its advocates from accessing documents required to attend court.

Court filings further indicate that Directline wrote to the OCS of Central Police Station on June 29 seeking police assistance to enforce the existing orders.

However, the officer reportedly indicated that while Hazina Towers fell within his jurisdiction, the company's new premises near Garden City Business Park were under the jurisdiction of Kasarani Stadium Police Station, prompting the company to seek fresh enforcement orders.

The contempt proceedings against Macharia stem from earlier accusations that he defied court orders in the protracted dispute over the ownership and management of Directline Assurance.

Earlier this year, the High Court dismissed Macharia's objection challenging the court's jurisdiction to summon him over the contempt allegations, holding that the notice to show cause was lawful and afforded him an opportunity to be heard.

The ownership dispute over Directline Assurance remains pending before the High Court, alongside applications seeking recognition and enforcement of an arbitral award published on May 11, 2022, and another application seeking to set aside the award