Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ex- Kaimosi Polytechnic Employees challenge long term fixed contracts in Court

By Herman Kamariki | Jul. 3, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) in Kakamega will on July 29, 2026, mention a petition challenging alleged labour rights violations involving former employees of Kaimosi Friends National Polytechnic.

The petition, filed by Peter Indasi Imbayi, raises questions over the institution's alleged use of successive fixed-term contracts for long-serving employees and whether their constitutional and statutory employment rights were violated.

Justice David Nderitu has admitted Gaddaffi Isiavale as the fifth Interested Party to represent seven former employees who were initially left out of the proceedings.

The employees — Bonface Kadenge, Gloria Khagai, Selphine Muhatia, Alex Shazia, Milton Aseri, Alex Isiaho and Moris Lukaya — claim they served the institution on successive fixed-term contracts for periods ranging from 10 to 20 years without being confirmed to permanent and pensionable terms before their employment came to an end.

According to court documents, the seven argue that they were in circumstances similar to those of the original petitioners and should therefore be allowed to participate in the case.

They contend that excluding them would deny them an opportunity to seek judicial protection and could force them to file separate suits, leading to unnecessary delays and additional costs.

The petition cites alleged unfair labour practices, prolonged reliance on fixed-term contracts, and violations of the rights to fair labour practices and fair administrative action as guaranteed under the Constitution and the Employment Act.

The matter is scheduled for mention on July 29, when the court is expected to issue further directions on the petition.

Kaimosi Friends National Polytechnic had not responded to the allegations by the time of publication.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Employment and Labour Relations Court Kaimosi Friends National Polytechnic Employment Act Labour Act
.

Latest Stories

Governor Kihika and Senator Keroche clash during Senate Committee meeting
Governor Kihika and Senator Keroche clash during Senate Committee meeting
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
2 hrs ago
Why parasite control should be a priority on every dairy farm
Smart Harvest
By Dr Joseph Othieno
2 hrs ago
Coffee farming taking shape in Laikipia
Smart Harvest
By Boniface Gikandi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Season of dishing out dubious cash in voter buying spree as polls loom
By Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
Season of dishing out dubious cash in voter buying spree as polls loom
Scores injured in attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy
By Stanley Ongwae 2 hrs ago
Scores injured in attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy
Court clears Mara luxury hotel after second case thrown out
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Court clears Mara luxury hotel after second case thrown out
Cash politics roars back as Ruto allies splash millions
By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno 2 hrs ago
Cash politics roars back as Ruto allies splash millions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved