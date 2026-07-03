Ex- Kaimosi Polytechnic Employees challenge long term fixed contracts in Court

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The Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) in Kakamega will on July 29, 2026, mention a petition challenging alleged labour rights violations involving former employees of Kaimosi Friends National Polytechnic.

The petition, filed by Peter Indasi Imbayi, raises questions over the institution's alleged use of successive fixed-term contracts for long-serving employees and whether their constitutional and statutory employment rights were violated.

Justice David Nderitu has admitted Gaddaffi Isiavale as the fifth Interested Party to represent seven former employees who were initially left out of the proceedings.

The employees — Bonface Kadenge, Gloria Khagai, Selphine Muhatia, Alex Shazia, Milton Aseri, Alex Isiaho and Moris Lukaya — claim they served the institution on successive fixed-term contracts for periods ranging from 10 to 20 years without being confirmed to permanent and pensionable terms before their employment came to an end.

According to court documents, the seven argue that they were in circumstances similar to those of the original petitioners and should therefore be allowed to participate in the case.

They contend that excluding them would deny them an opportunity to seek judicial protection and could force them to file separate suits, leading to unnecessary delays and additional costs.

The petition cites alleged unfair labour practices, prolonged reliance on fixed-term contracts, and violations of the rights to fair labour practices and fair administrative action as guaranteed under the Constitution and the Employment Act.

The matter is scheduled for mention on July 29, when the court is expected to issue further directions on the petition.

Kaimosi Friends National Polytechnic had not responded to the allegations by the time of publication.