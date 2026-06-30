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PS Fikirini's bodyguard linked shooting of youth organiser in Nairobi

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Jun. 30, 2026
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Cecil Ouma, who was allegedly shot by a body guard attached to Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacob.

A body guard attached to Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs has been linked shooting of young man in Kariokor area, Nairobi.

The deceased, Cecil Ouma 28, was among the youths who had been mobilised to attend a youth empowerment forum at Kariokor that was attended by the PS.

Witnesses said after the event towards 5pm, the PS tipped the youths but the amount was rejected by a section of the attendants and the deceased was fronted to follow the PS to return the money in his car.

"We were about 60 youths and after the event the PS asked for our leader so that he can be given some money, we decided to send Ouma to his car," A witness Lawrence Agolla shared.

Adding, "he boarded his car and when he came back he had been given Sh10,000 only that was not enough for all of us, we told him to take the money back to the car which had started moving,"

It is alleged that for Ouma was let into the car as the youths followed from behind and shortly they heard a confrontation inside the vehicle.

"We heard as if there was a commotion forcing some of the youths to knock the car windows so as to know what was happening and ensure if Ouma was safe," Agolla claimed.

"It was then that the door was opened and Ouma fell down bleeding as the vehicle sped off towards Pangani then drove into the police station where several officers came out and shot in the air," the witness added

Meanwhile, Ouma was rushed to Park Road Nursing home where he was pronounced dead upon arrival before the police officers also arrived at the facility.

His brother Jeff Otieno said Ouma was shot on the left side of his chest and may have died of excessive bleeding.

"When I arrived at the hospital, he was already dead but heavily bleeding but it is unfortunate that person who reportedly shot him managed to escape," Otieno said

Police from Pangani police station picked the body from Park Road Nursing Home and drove towards the station but did not check in, instead they proceeded to Chiromo Mortuary.

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