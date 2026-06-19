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KDF officer dies in hospital

By Fred Kagonye | Jun. 19, 2026
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A member of the Kenya Defence Forces died while receiving treatment at the Kahawa Barracks Hospital.

According to a police report, Lilian Kabengi, had been rushed at the facility after allegedly falling from an undisclosed height.

Police are probing whether Kabengi died by suicide or if it was an accident.

DCI detectives from the Serious Crime Unit arrested an officer attached DCI's Anti-Terrorism Police Unit for attempted robbery with violence.

Police said that corporal Kelvin Kiprotich Ndiema was arrested in Nairobi and is held at the Muthaiga Police Station where he is awaiting collection by the Nakuru County Criminal Investigations Officer.

He is set to be arraigned in court to answer to the charges in Nakuru.

Still in Nairobi county, a team of detectives from the DCI headquarters arrested a man they say is linked to organised crime in Nairobi and its environs.

Peter Serenyi Ahonya, was arrested at Kamakis area along the Eastern bypass and upon searching his vehicle police recovered two rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition alongside eight sachets of suspected cannabis sativa.

Detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit of the DCI are investigating an incident where 32 Pakistani nationals were found in a house within Komarock estate following a tip off by members of public.

A police report shows that four of the suspects did not have passports with them.

The four suspects were taken to the Kayole Police Station for processing and police say, the landlord promised to bring their identification documents.

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit of DCI in Nakuru County intercepted a vehicle suspected of transporting narcotics along the Eldoret–Nakuru highway following a tipoff.

Upon sighting the vehicle, the officers signalled the driver to stop but he failed, which prompted them to fire four rounds of ammunition to deflate its front tyres.

The vehicle was later intercepted by the Subukia DCI boss and his officers where they arrested a man and a woman who were in the said vehicle.

Upon a search of the vehicle occupied by David Wafula and Loise Akoth, police found seven sacks of dry green substance believed to be cannabis sativa weighing 154kgs with an estimated street value of Sh6.6 million.

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