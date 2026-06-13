Al-Shabaab attack Fino SOG camp, repulsed by security officers

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Suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked the Fino Special Operations Group (SOG) camp in Mandera County on Friday evening, but were repulsed after a 25-minute gunfight, security officials said.

According to an OB report seen by The Standard, the attack occurred at about 5:50 p.m. on 12 June 2026 as Kenya Police Reservists (KPRs) were preparing for routine patrols.

Officials said the assailants fired Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs) and PKM machine guns at the camp. SOG personnel immediately engaged the attackers, forcing them to retreat.

Three officers sustained injuries during the exchange. No fatalities were reported.

Security teams have since secured the area and launched a search operation for the attackers.

The Fino SOG camp is one of several security installations along the Kenya-Somalia border established to counter Al-Shabaab incursions.