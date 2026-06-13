Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Al-Shabaab attack Fino SOG camp, repulsed by security officers

By Ibrahim Adan Ali | Jun. 13, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked the Fino Special Operations Group (SOG) camp in Mandera County on Friday evening, but were repulsed after a 25-minute gunfight, security officials said.

According to an OB report seen by The Standard, the attack occurred at about 5:50 p.m. on 12 June 2026 as Kenya Police Reservists (KPRs) were preparing for routine patrols.

Officials said the assailants fired Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs) and PKM machine guns at the camp. SOG personnel immediately engaged the attackers, forcing them to retreat.

Three officers sustained injuries during the exchange. No fatalities were reported.

Security teams have since secured the area and launched a search operation for the attackers.

The Fino SOG camp is one of several security installations along the Kenya-Somalia border established to counter Al-Shabaab incursions.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Al-Shabaab Al Shabaab Attacks Al Shabaab Militants Fino SOG Camp
.

Latest Stories

Sixteen empty beds should bring Kenya back to position
Sixteen empty beds should bring Kenya back to position
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
20 mins ago
Qatar earn first ever World Cup point with late goal
Football
By AFP
21 mins ago
Utumishi fire tragedy victims laid to rest
National
By Caroline Chebet
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Panic or intolerance as Ruto and Opposition visit Western
By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 45 mins ago
Panic or intolerance as Ruto and Opposition visit Western
Billions in, yet education woes remain
By Lewis Nyaundi 45 mins ago
Billions in, yet education woes remain
Lawyers raise alarm over missing 64 pages, Judges missing signatures in Gachagua impeachment judgment
By Nancy Gitonga 45 mins ago
Lawyers raise alarm over missing 64 pages, Judges missing signatures in Gachagua impeachment judgment
When courts appear contradictory, Kenyans will pay the ultimate price
By Gitobu Imanyara 45 mins ago
When courts appear contradictory, Kenyans will pay the ultimate price
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved