Top court orders Heineken to deposit Sh250m in contract breach award row

Court Gavel. [File, Standard]

Beer maker Heineken has been ordered to deposit Sh250 million in favour of Kenyan distributor Maxam Ltd in a row over a Sh1.7 billion award for breach of rights to distribute its products in the country.

In a second-round battle before the Court of Appeal, Justices Joel Ngugi, Nduma Nderi, and Sila Munyao ordered the beer company to provide the money as a bank guarantee within 30 days; failure to which the court’s shield against the implementation of the High Court Judge Wayua Monga’re’s orders lapsing.