Central OCS steps aside as police probe release of suspects

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Nairobi’s Central Police Station, Dishen Angoya, has stepped aside pending investigations into the controversial release of 64 suspects arrested over public order offences.
Sources familiar with the matter told The Standard that the case has been forwarded to the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU), which is now investigating allegations of bribery and abuse of office linked to the release of the suspects on Monday.
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