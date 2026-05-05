Businessman seeks court's protection in Sh 18 million gold scam saga

A gavel [ File]

A businessman has moved to court, seeking to block any arrest over the Sh 18 million gold scam saga involving Swiss national Stephane Pierre Harder.

Kelvin Otieno Onyango, in his case, filed against the Director of Criminal Investigations, the Inspector General of Police, and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), claims that he was paraded to the public as a criminal on social media despite not being linked to the crime.