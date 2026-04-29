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Triton boss Devani moves to court after government blocks his exit from the country

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 29, 2026

Triton Petroleum boss Yagnesh Devani before the anti-corruption court in Nairobi, August 6, 2024. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

The government has issued a stop order against a Kenyan businessman and former director of Triton Petroleum Limited, Yagnesh Mohanlal Devani.

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Related Topics

Yagnesh Devani Triton Oil Scandal Triton Petroleum Limited Businessman Devani
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