Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Advocate charged with stealing Sh7.59 million from client and forging bank documents

By Lilian Chepkoech | Apr. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

=

Paul Kimani Mwangi, an advocate who, according to the prosecution, last renewed his practising certificate in 2023, has been charged with stealing from a client and forging bank documents.

He appeared before Makadara Resident Magistrate Wandia Nyamu on Monday, April 20, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to court particulars, Mwangi stole Sh7,590,000 from Joseph Kimani Muchiri, a land buyer, on diverse dates between June 13, 2023, and March 4, 2025.

He is also charged with forging a document on October 11, 2024.

Mwangi is alleged to have forged two fake KCB Bank credit advice slips for a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) domestic tax payment, each amounting to Sh800,040.

The documents purported to show income tax collection on behalf of Muchiri, the buyer of two parcels of land: LR No. 8226/70 and LR No. 8226/73, located in Nairobi.

Court documents indicate that between June 13, 2023, and March 4, 2025, Muchiri transferred a total of Sh38,590,000 to the account of Paul Kimani Mwangi & Co. Advocates as payment for the said parcels of land. Mwangi was to facilitate the transaction on behalf of Muchiri.

He allegedly paid Sh31 million to the land seller, prompting the revocation of the land sale agreement between Muchiri and the landowner. Upon inquiry, the complainant learned that the accused had not remitted the full amount. Mwangi had allegedly pocketed Sh7.59 million.

Further inquiries revealed that Mwangi was not a duly practising advocate of the High Court, contrary to how he had presented himself.

When Mwangi realised his alleged scheme had been uncovered, he reportedly disappeared, complicating efforts by the complainant and authorities to trace and recover the missing funds.

Investigations involved the extraction of bank statements covering the relevant period, followed by a detailed audit. Relevant receipts were preserved as exhibits. 

Defence counsel informed the court that her client is indeed an advocate of the High Court and that he had already initiated discussions with the complainant, with whom he shared a prior mutual relationship, in a bid to explore an amicable resolution.

The investigating officer, Corporal Dennis Owino, filed an affidavit opposing the accused’s release on cash bail.

He described Mwangi as a flight risk, citing his lack of a known fixed place of abode and the fact that his mobile phone was frequently switched on and off, rendering him unreachable.

State counsel Moureen Mwenesa supported the opposition, noting that Mwangi’s practising certificate was last renewed in 2023. She added that his mobile number was often unreachable and that, without an active licence, it was difficult to verify his status as a practising advocate.

Mwenesa further stated that Mwangi’s permanent residence remains unknown, as he had relocated from the address previously known to the complainant.

Efforts by the complainant to contact Mwangi’s family members proved unsuccessful; the family reportedly indicated they could not reach him either.

The court heard that Mwangi had closed his office at Post Bank House along Banda Street/Market Lane in Nairobi Central District in October 2024 and no longer maintained an operational practice known to the complainant.

During the period of the alleged transactions, he reportedly held no active practising certificate. The matter will be mentioned on April 29, when the cash bail and bond will be determined.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Advocate Paul Kimani Nairobi Advocate Fraud Land Transaction Scam Forged Bank Documents
.

Latest Stories

The golden age of pork is nigh and unstoppable
The golden age of pork is nigh and unstoppable
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
15 mins ago
GSU coach Tarus ponders how to disperse rivals at continental event
Volleyball and Handball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
47 mins ago
Teachers cry foul over Mwalimu Cover, which they claim they never understood
National
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Playing clever: Murkomen points finger at political class, Judiciary over proliferation of goons
By Josphat Thiongó 1 hr ago
Playing clever: Murkomen points finger at political class, Judiciary over proliferation of goons
No one claims credit for 'flopped' Gen Z, opposition-backed protests
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
No one claims credit for 'flopped' Gen Z, opposition-backed protests
Teachers cry foul over Mwalimu Cover, which they claim they never understood
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Teachers cry foul over Mwalimu Cover, which they claim they never understood
Parliament summons ex-NCIC bosses over Sh132m audit queries
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Parliament summons ex-NCIC bosses over Sh132m audit queries
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved