Why Murkomen wants boda boda riders in security meetings

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen during Jukwaa la Usalama Forum in Homa Town.Murkomen wants bodaboda riders to attend security meetings in sub-counties as an effort to eradicate crime in the country. [James Omoro, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen wants boda boda riders to attend security meetings in sub-counties to reduce crime.

He said boda boda riders play an integral role in security at all administrative units. Addressing journalists during the International Identification Day celebration and Jukwaa la Usalama forum in Homa Bay Town, Mr Murkomen said the leadership of boda boda riders will be incorporated in security meetings in sub-counties.

“It is important to incorporate boda boda riders in security meetings at the sub-county level. This will enhance collaboration between riders and police to augment the fight against insecurity,” he said.

The CS said the government is also encouraging self-regulation of the boda boda sector to weed out criminals masquerading as riders. He said the government is putting a lot of effort to eliminate criminal gangs. Murkomen, who was accompanied by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and his counterpart from Immigration Belio Kipsang, directed police to arrest any gang found with crude weapons or guns.

“No criminal gang will be entertained. Let criminals reform and avoid being in conflict with the law,” he said.

He urged the public to cooperate with police and help weed out criminals.

Murkomen is currently holding Jukwaa la Usalama meetings at grassroots levels to create mutual understanding between security officers and civilians. The meeting also enables Kenyans express security concerns that affect them in their daily lives.

Murkomen also led the team in marking the International Identification Day. He urged Kenyans to register for national identity cards to be identified properly and enjoy government services.

He said some people fail to exercise their rights due to lack of ID cards. PS Omollo urged parents to ensure their children with disabilities are properly identified.

“The government is working hard to ensure everyone is identified and all parents should ensure their children are identified regardless of whether they have disabilities or not,” the PS said.