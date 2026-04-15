Why High Court has dismissed Bia Tosha's bid to block Diageo's Sh300b EABL sale

Beer distributor Bia Tosha Distributors Limited has suffered a major blow after the High Court dismissed its bid to block global drinks giant Diageo PLC from selling its 65 per cent shareholding in East African Breweries Limited (EABL) to Japanese multinational Asahi Group Holdings in a transaction valued at US$2.3 billion (approximately Sh300 billion).
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