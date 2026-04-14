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Energy watchdog committee seeks more time on Sh12b fuel scandal probe

By Fred Kagonye | Apr. 14, 2026
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Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria who chairs the National Assembly Energy Committee. [File, Standard]

The National Assembly Energy Committee plans to write to Speaker Moses Wetang’ula seeking approval to sit tomorrow, Wednesday, to conclude hearings and finalise its report on the controversial Sh12 billion fuel importation scandal.

Speaking to the media, committee chairperson David Gikaria said the team expects to complete its report in time for tabling in the House during Thursday afternoon’s sitting.

“As a committee, we are about to conclude our findings on this irregular import that came,” said the Nakuru Town East MP.

Gikaria said Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi had informed the committee that two additional fuel vessels scheduled to dock in Mombasa never arrived and were turned away.

He added that the committee is closely following the outcomes of recent raids and inspections conducted by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The lawmaker also said the committee is also investigating whether reported fuel shortages are genuine or the result of hoarding, as alleged.

He confirmed that One Petroleum, one of the companies linked to the scandal, had agreed to remove its fuel from Kenya’s storage facilities, while the committee continues to monitor developments involving Oryx.

Oryx has indicated it will go to court to challenge the cancellation of its import deal with the ministry, citing breach of contract.

“As a country, the specs of the fuel that is required in the country has been indicated by the Kenya Bureau of Statistics (Kebs), we will be looking at what it is that they are and what the next steps are they are going to take,” Gikaria said.

He added that the company had expressed willingness to engage the Energy Ministry, but cautioned against negotiations influenced by external correspondence allowing non-government-to-government imports.

“We are just hoping that as indicated by CS Wandayi, those vessels will not discharge any of their cargo.”

The committee chair further claimed that the disputed fuel does not belong to the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) but to oil marketing companies that have already paid for it, though ownership details remain unclear.

“At this point, you cannot definitively say whose fuel it is until we receive the documentation, which will be provided by the KPC acting finance manager,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to remain patient as EPRA prepares to announce new fuel prices for the next review cycle today, even as he warned that global oil prices have risen due to geopolitical tensions involving Israel, the United States, and Iran.

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Oil scandal Opiyo Wandayi Kenya Pipeline Company Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority
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