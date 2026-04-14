Osotsi records statement over Kisumu attack

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Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osots. [File, Standard]

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has recorded a statement with police at Parliament following last week’s attack on him in Kisumu.

Osotsi gave his statement to officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, April 14, Siaya Governor James Orengo said politically linked violence was becoming a growing concern as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.

“There is enough evidence out there to show the commanders who conspired and executed this act are still out there, they have not been summoned to record statements,” he said.

Senator Godfrey Osotsi records statement after Kisumu attack, calls for arrest of ring leader



Video by Josphat Mbugua pic.twitter.com/vkJxJoZjcM — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) April 14, 2026

Orengo claimed key suspects had yet to be arrested or questioned by police. He added that if authorities fail to act, they may pursue private prosecution.

He called on President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to speak out on the incident, urging law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute those responsible.

“We want to assure the public that we will continue pressing the authorities to ensure that this incident is dealt with as it should in accordance with the law.”

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said investigators had identified some of the suspects, adding that some were still at large.

He expressed hope that all those involved, including alleged planners, would be apprehended and prosecuted.

Police have so far arrested three suspects, who were presented in court and remanded.

Sifuna said leaders under the Linda Mwananchi umbrella would continue to push for accountability and plan to hold rallies in Kisumu on April 26 and in Nakuru County later this week.