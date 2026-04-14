DPP sued over dropped suspects in Baby Pendo case

The long-standing battle to have police officers answer for the gruesome murder of a six-month-old infant, Samantha Pendo, and a string of rapes in 2017 has taken a new twist, with the baby's parents, Law Society of Kenya (LSK), sexual violence survivors, and rights groups now seeking to force the DPP to charge four senior police officers whose names were dropped from the suspects list.
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