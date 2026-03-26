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Four police officers arrested for robbery

By Fred Kagonye | Mar. 26, 2026
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Four police officers have been arrested by police in connection with a robbery incident in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

Samuel Gathitu of Elwak Police Station was arrested alongside Muungano Police Station constables Lincoln Ashioya and Tom Odero and Perminus Muiruri, a constable with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kitengela.

According to police, the four officers and one, who is yet to be arrested, allegedly robbed Congelese Djuma Yasin Mumbele of a diamond chain worth Sh390,100, some Sh45,123 in Euros currency and Sh500.

Mumbele, who reported the incident, said that he was robbed within Kitengela township, and he sustained injuries.

The four were placed in custody, awaiting arraignment in court, while the victim was taken to the Kitengela Level Four Hospital for treatment.

Still in Kitengela, police are holding a 42-year-old woman after a minor died at her day care after she was choked by porridge.

According to a police report,Pauline Murugi Wanjiku was arrested after Mirriam Sikuku reported that she had taken her two-year-old child, Joy Auma, to the day care and left for work, only to be called later and informed that she had been rushed to the hospital.

The baby was brought to the day care at noon, and she was called at 4:30pm when she rushed to the hospital and found the baby had passed on.

Police officers from the Kitengela Police Station visited the scene, noting that the body did not have physical injuries, but vomit was oozing from the nostrils, and she had a swollen upper lip.

The body was taken to the hospital’s morgue, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

In Kiambu County, police detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) of the DCI arrested a man after they discovered his vehicle was transporting ethanol.

According to a police report, Thomas Ochieng Wamura was intercepted by the detectives in Kwa Kairu in Ruiru.

Inside his vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, police found containers suspected to contain ethanol, tightly arranged in the vehicle.

Police also recovered two phones.

Wamura was detained at the Muthaiga Police Station, and the exhibit was taken to DCI headquarters for safe custody and further processing.

In Kware, Nairobi County, police arrested seven suspects and recovered toy pistols and knives from a house where it is suspected they were planning to commit a felony.

The suspects are between the ages of 16 and 32 and were placed in custody awaiting arraignment in court.

In Mombasa County, police arrested 27 suspected gang members from Ganjoni, Liwatoni, Casablanca and Bandari as part of their operation on Fagilia Street families and criminal gangs. 

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