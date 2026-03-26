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Forensic expert places plainclothes officer at scene of Rex Masai shooting

By Nancy Gitonga | Mar. 26, 2026
Police Constable Isaiah Murangiri was captured holding a police walkie-talkie on Uhuru Highway on June 20, 2024, the day Masai was killed. [CCTV]

A senior IPOA forensic expert on Wednesday presented detailed CCTV footage and photographic evidence linking a police officer to the events surrounding the fatal shooting of protester Rex Kanyike Masai during the June 20, 2024, “Gen Z” demonstrations in Nairobi.

The inquest before Milimani Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo heard testimony from Joshua Mutua, a seasoned crime scene investigator and forensic image analyst, who told the court that he had examined a flash disk containing 36 photographs and two video clips captured on June 18 and June 20, 2024. 

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Rex Masai Murder Forensic Analysis Constable Isaiah Murangiri Police Brutality
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