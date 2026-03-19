Police arrest two, recover suspected drugs in Kibra

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Police have arrested two people in Kibra, Nairobi County, and recovered suspected narcotics, which they say are from two interconnected syndicates.

The officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) carried out the operation in the Karanja area of Kibra, where they raided two houses occupied by Ahmed Juma, 51 and Sofia Burhan Marjan.

They were drawn from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) and the Operations Action Team (OAT).

Acting on intelligence, the officers raided Juma’s house, where they discovered the suspected drugs neatly packed in non-woven and ziplock bags.

“A meticulous search of the house uncovered a cache of incriminating items, including 14 packages containing dry plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.”

Police say they may have been targeted for distribution.

They also recovered empty ziplock bags, a whitish digital weighing scale, a black digital scale, and cash amounting to Sh31,700 in various denominations, a phone, sim cards and an international vaccination certificate.

The detectives also raided Marjan’s house, where they discovered dry plant material suspected to be bhang, additional stones stored in a greyish basin, and two packages containing rolled substances.

They recovered four weighing scales, a pair of scissors, a rolling flag, a greenish metallic smoking pipe, and a small basin containing assorted polythene packaging materials.

In Marjan’s house, they also found a charge sheet, a cash bail receipt and witness statements.

Both Marjan and Juma were placed in lawful custody awaiting presentation in court to plead to trafficking charges, while the exhibits were taken to DCI headquarters for analysis and testing at the government chemist.

In Migori County, following leads from members of the public, police officers from the Kamagambo Police Station in Migori County undertook an operation in Rongo Town.

They raided a house where they found approximately 95 rolls of a concealed substance suspected to be bhang.

One suspect was arrested and detained at the Kamagambo Police Station pending arraignment in court.