Why lobby group wants Infrastructure Act blocked

President William Ruto affixes the public seal on the National Infrastructure Fund Bill on March 9, 2026. [PCS]

Just days after President William Ruto signed the National Infrastructure Fund Act, 2026, which seeks to anchor a Sh5 trillion fund for key projects, a petition has been filed at the High Court in Nairobi challenging its legality.

The lawsuit filed at Milimani High Court by Katiba Institute seeks orders blocking the operationalisation of the NIF Act, arguing the legislation was deliberately designed to shield billions of shillings in public funds from parliamentary oversight, exclude the Controller of Budget and deny Kenyans public participation, rendering it unconstitutional.