Over 15 DCI officers trained by DEA on narcotics fight

Audio By Vocalize

Anti-Narcotics Unit Director Samuel Laboso during the closure of the training in Virginia, USA.

Over 15 officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have undergone a four-week training in the USA to fight drugs.

The officers are drawn from the Sensitive Investigations Unit (SIU) which is part of the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) whose main objective is to tackle sensitive drugs smuggling and trafficking cases in the country.

The course ‘Basic Narcotics Investigations’ was facilitated by the United States Drugs Enforcement Agency (DEA) and took place at their academy in Quantico, Virginia.

The SIU team underwent the training alongside Ghana’s National Drug Enforcement Agency (Ghana) and Nigeria’s Narcotics Control Commission.

"Drug trafficking is no longer limited by geography. It has evolved into a highly adaptable, technologically advanced, and financially strong business. Powerful transnational criminal networks dominate it,” said ANU director Samuel Laboso who was speaking on behalf of DCI boss Mohamed Amin.

“These criminal groups use international trade routes, weak borders, online platforms, and complicated financial systems to move drugs and hide the profits. Given their speed and innovation, law enforcement must respond with equal flexibility and resourcefulness."

The ANU director said that the conclusion of the course was not just to tick the graduation box for the officers but one that opens the door for more collaborative investigations across borders to fight the vice.

Laboso said that it showed the shared determination between countries which leads to strengthened partnerships as nations fight to eliminate the lucrative trade.

The course focused on investigative techniques aimed at dismantling transnational drug trafficking networks that have turned to collaboration as well to succeed in the illegal business.

In the speech read by Laboso, DCI boss Amin said that the Kenyan Government remains committed to approach the drugs issues from all facets including enforcement, prevention, rehabilitation, public awareness, and international cooperation.

He added that lasting success infighting narcotics can only be achieved through both operational strength and societal resilience.

The DEA was lauded as an integral partner in building skills, developing professionals and collaborating internationally in the fight against drugs.

The training for the SIU officers comes at a time when Kenya has scored wins in the fight against trafficking.

Data from DCI shows that between January and November 2025 detectives seized drugs worth Sh9 billion.

SIU officers were involved in the multiagency operation that saw the arrest of six Iranians who were aboard a vessel MV Mashallah carrying 1,024 kilos of methamphetamine worth Sh8.2 billion.

They were arraigned in court and pled guilty to the charges relating to trafficking the drugs and are set to be sentenced.

The SIU team was also critical in the arrest of six individuals linked to a methamphetamine laboratory in Namanga, Kajiado County in 2024.

Police found assorted chemicals believed to have been imported for the production of the drugs but the alleged perpetrators were arrested before production could began.

The case against them is ongoing.

ANU officers have also been critical in the seizure of other drugs in the country including bhang worth Sh764 million between January and November 2025.