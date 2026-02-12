×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

DPP wants former AG Kaguru's son, two lawyers and pastor behind bars over forged Will

By Nancy Gitonga | Feb. 12, 2026
James Boro Karugu, Kenya's second Attorney General. [File, Standard]

Karugu, a former Attorney General, died in 2022 at 85 and left behind a multi-billion estate 

Six suspects have sought court protection from being charged but the DPP says they are culpable

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have asked the High Court to dismiss a petition seeking to halt the prosecution of six suspects accused of forging the will of the late James Boro Karugu, Kenya’s second Attorney General.

Prosecutors allege that two lawyers, a company secretary, a pastor, a son and another individual manipulated key documents — including a purported last will and a trust deed — in an attempt to disinherit Karugu’s children from his multi-billion-shilling estate.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

James Boro Karugu Forged Will DPP Prosecution Petition High Court Case
.

Latest Stories

EACC probes Sh5M Vihiga Speaker housewarming party
EACC probes Sh5M Vihiga Speaker housewarming party
National
By Nancy Gitonga and Brian Kisanji
35 mins ago
AFCON 2027 will not be postponed or moved from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania - Motsepe
Football
By Robert Abong'o
1 hr ago
2026 exam registration to begin next week, Education Ministry says
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

EACC probes Sh5M Vihiga Speaker housewarming party
By Nancy Gitonga and Brian Kisanji 35 mins ago
EACC probes Sh5M Vihiga Speaker housewarming party
Borrowed life: The debt crisis and Kenyans' mortgaged future
By Manuel Ntoyai 6 hrs ago
Borrowed life: The debt crisis and Kenyans' mortgaged future
Of a used condom, blood-stained towel and knife: Inside Scarlet Wahu's deadly scuffle
By Nancy Gitonga 7 hrs ago
Of a used condom, blood-stained towel and knife: Inside Scarlet Wahu's deadly scuffle
Why governors snubbing Senate summons will be arrested
By Edwin Nyarangi 8 hrs ago
Why governors snubbing Senate summons will be arrested
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved