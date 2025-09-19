Cricket Kenya postpone Sunday elections as board stamps authority

Cricket Kenya (CK) CEO and Secretary to the Board Ronald Bukusi in a press Conference on Governance in CK on September 11, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Cricket Kenya Board has postponed its special general meeting (SGM), which had been slated for this Sunday.

The decision to delay the meeting means that the much-anticipated election of the federation’s vice chairman—its only agenda item—has also been moved forward.

Under the revised timetable, the SGM will now be convened on October 19.

Cricket Kenya Chief Executive Officer Ronald Bukusi, in a notice to council members, stated that the rescheduling was prompted by a funding issue at the global level.

“This adjustment has been necessitated by a delay in the remittances of funds from the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is still finalising its audit of Cricket Kenya accounts due to its controlled funding status,” Bukusi explained.

Bukusi is the secretary of the Independent Election Panel that the Cricket Kenya Board appointed in July to spearhead the polls.

The CEO’s communication follows a decision by six of the eight board members.

This majority bloc has, in recent weeks, asserted itself in directing the affairs of Cricket Kenya as it seeks to streamline operations.

“The Independent Election Panel revised the election timetable to reflect the postponement of the SGM,” the electoral team clarified in its latest bulletin, detailing the new election timetable.

It further underscored that only properly accredited delegates will be allowed to vote, with a strict verification process requiring the submission of national identity cards by representatives from the 24 affiliated counties.

The deadline for submission has been set for Friday, October 3, to allow time for vetting and publication of the delegate list.

The six board members aligned in the majority are Pearlyne Omamo, Mary Maina, Beryl Oyugi, Pauline Njeri, Thomas Odoyo, and Tariq Iqbal.

Their recent decisions include last week’s termination of a contract with Dubai-India-based firm Arena of Sports (AOS), effectively halting a controversial T20 League project.

The tournament was being championed by Patel and Obuya.

In most federations, such as Cricket Kenya, contentious board decisions are reached through a majority vote.

The Independent Election Panel overseeing the vice chair election is chaired by Aggrey Chebeda.

Other members include advocate and elections expert Sarah Ochwada, engineer and sports administrator Sadik Makii, Football Kenya Federation executive committee member Kerubo Momanyi, and global health advisor Sheila Bosire.

In a further bid to reinforce governance, the board has also constituted an Internal and Disciplinary Committee tasked with resolving disputes within the federation.

The committee, chaired by veteran sports administrator Zack Oloo, will hear grievances from board members, council delegates, players, and other cricket stakeholders.

“All disputes should be referred to the Committee by submitting a concise written statement of the grievances, addressed to the chairperson,” the board directed in its communication.