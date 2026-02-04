×
Policeman who allegedly killed Karatina businessman fails to take plea

By Purity Mwangi | Feb. 4, 2026

Police officer Peter Wamiti in Karatina Law Courts, Nyeri County, on February 4, 2026. [Purity Mwangi, Standard]

A policeman linked to the alleged killing of a businessman in Karatina town, Nyeri County, failed to take plea on Wednesday.

The police officer Peter Wamiti appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Mary Gituma but did not take a plea after the prosecution requested more time to complete the investigation.

The prosecution said that the request of 14 days will allow the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) to complete the investigation and make an informed decision on whether the suspect will be charged or not.

“I understand that the suspect has a rank but the deceased also has rights and it will only be fair and just for the deceased to be given a fair trial aftter complete investigations. If 14 days are too much seven days can do,” said the prosectuion.

The prosecution said that they received the file on Wednesday and are still waiting for the ballistic report.

The prosecution told the court that they established that the suspect was on duty during the time of the incident, after receiving the duty roster. They have recorded the bulk statement and are now waiting for the DNA test results and the suspect statement.

However, Wamiti’s lawyer Juma Kendo opposed the prosecution’s request for 14 days, saying this was too much since they have obtained the crucial evidence.

“The fact that they are waiting for the ballistic report should not be used as a reason why the suspect should continue being held in police custody,” he added.

“The officer is available and is still a serving member of the service, so whenever required he will avail himself before court,” Juma argued.

The lawyer requested the court to provide necessary conditions to ensure the integrity of investigations saying there is need to balance the interest of the suspect who is still a police officer and not an accused person.

Kendo pointed out that the investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) was completed last week and the firearms were taken for ballistics hence, this should not be an excuse to detain the suspect.

The magistrate ordered the suspect to be detained for seven days noting that IPOA ought to have worked hand in hand with the police to ensure that investigations are carried out in a timely manner.

“Although they (IPOA) took over the investigation, the entity ought to work together with the police,” the magistrate said.

The court observed the firearms which are in the possession of the police were just handed over on January 30, 2026, despite still being part of the plea.

“Justice can only be delivered expeditiously if all justice actors would diligently take up their role, the police are waiting for the ballistic report and DNA report to record the suspect statement,” the magistrate said.

Ms Gituma said 14 days were too many to complete the investigations bearing in mind that the accused has the right to be brought to court or charged properly.

“I will extend the period to continue holding the suspect by seven days, pending on mention on February 9, 2026. The suspect will be detained at Nyeri Police Station,” she said.

This incident occurred following an altercation between the deceased and the Administration Police officer Wamiti who was on night patrol. The suspect is attached to the Karatina Police Station.

On the fateful day, the trader was about to get into his car after a heated argument with an unidentified man. It is then that the Wamiti and his colleague followed him and after a brief argument, the suspect allegedly opened fire killing him on the spot.

