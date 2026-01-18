Feud over Jakoyo Midiwo's Sh50m estate triggers battle in family court

Gem Mp Jakoyo Midiwo shows journalist during a press conference at parliament building yesterday a flash disk containing Head of Civil Servant AMb. [Andrew Kilonzi, Standard]

There is a court battle over a wealth estimated to be about Sh50 million left by the former Gem Member of Parliament, Jakoyo Midiwo.

Midiwo, who was the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s first cousin, died without a Will. The row has ended up in the long list of prominent Kenyans whose families are in the corridors of justice, warring over who is to get what.

Midiwo passed away on June 14, 2021, leaving behind Beatrice Muganda and their two children as his heirs to his wealth.

Muganda, alongside his son, applied to administer the wealth of the deceased.

Rose Olayo was the first to challenge the succession process. In her application, she claimed that she was married to Jakoyo through Luo customs and traditions.

“From my knowledge, the deceased paid dowry to my late parents in the form of money totalling Sh100,000 in Gem, Yala,” claimed Dr Olayo.

In the case before Family High Court judge Patricia Nyaundi, Olayo further alleged that the former politician had set up a home in Gem, Ndori sub-County, and they had a child.

“I lived happily with the deceased for more than 15 years until he died in 2021. We were blessed with one child who was born on July 20, 2012,” she claimed in her supporting affidavit.

At the same time, she claimed that there are some properties that had allegedly been left out of the list filed in court as Midiwo’s wealth.

She argued that, coupled with her and her son also being left out of the matrix, there were serious errors that required the court’s intervention.

“The court was unaware that the deceased had a second family, thereby leaving our other son from benefiting from the estate,” she said.

Olayo listed Midiwo’s brother, George Jalango, as her star witness.

Dr Jalango, a commissioner with the Commission on Revenue Allocation, claimed in his affidavit that his late brother met Olayo in 2006.

“The relationship later blossomed into a marriage under the Luo customs and traditions,” he alleged, adding that a house was built in Jakoyo’s land, as it is the tradition. He maintained that Olayo and her son depended on the former Member of Parliament for upkeep and financial support.

“I am equally aware that my late brother’s pension from Parliament was equally divided between his two wives without complaint or opposition from any person,” he further claimed.

The other witness is her sister Agnes Atieno. She, too, gave a similar account. Nevertheless, she argued that a house was built for her sister three days after Jakoyo died.

Atieno also stated that his body was brought to the house that had allegedly been built before he was laid to rest.

Olayo also has two assistant chiefs, William Okingo and Lucas Ongala, as her other witnesses. They claimed that they knew her as the politician’s wife.

‘The late Washington Jakoyo Midiwo’s body was taken into the home that had been built for Rose Olayo, signifying that he was her husband,” claimed Ongala in his witness statement.

Olayo also applied to the court to order Prof Emily Rogena to produce samples she took in 2021 for DNA comparison with that of her son.

Muganda denied the claims, saying that she was a stranger to some of them, including that she had allegedly left out parts of Jakoyo’s wealth.

She argued that there was no evidence to show that Olayo had a child with her late husband.

Muganda asserted that a birth certificate was not proof of paternity and a medical access card was not evidence of dependance, adding that he allegedly lived in Mountain View with her.

She backed her claim with a chief’s letter.

“I wish to state that Mountain View Estate is in Kangemi within the jurisdiction of the chief Kangemi area, and this is where the deceased and I had our matrimonial home in Nairobi,” she replied.

Then there is Allan Nyangala, who claimed to be the firstborn son of the deceased.

He alleged that he was born out of a relationship between Jakoyo and his mother. Nyangala said in his court documents that during Jakoyo’s lifetime, he provided and acknowledged that he was his son.

“I had a cordial relationship with the deceased, and I was present at his bedside when he took his last breath,” he claimed.

Nyangala told the court that Jakoyo had entrusted him with his radio station.

“I used to run the deceased’s businesses with him, and I was the managing director of Radio Jahazi station,” he alleged in his application filed on June 14, 2023.

In response, Muganda said that there was no evidence to show that Nyangala was Jakoyo’s biological child.

She said that on one hand, Nyangala claimed he was sired by Jakoyo from a relationship, while on the other one he claimed that he was adopted.

“The application is an afterthought, made in bad faith and is an abuse of the court process, intended to scuttle the distribution of the deceased’s estate to his lawful beneficiaries,” replied Muganda.

In her further affidavit, Olayo claimed that Jakoyo moved out of his home in Mountain View in 2017 and moved in with her at Rose Avenue, Kilimani.

She also claimed that the two families had allegedly been meeting to discuss how best to sort the succession battle.

In a further affidavit, Muganda asserted that all documents and information relating to Jakoyo were presented before the court. She, however, admitted that there were meetings, but said that they were with Jakoyo’s siblings.

Before his death, Jakoyo had travelled to Nairobi to celebrate the academic fetes of his two children. One was celebrating a graduation while another had bagged a straight A in KCSE.

Jakoyo fell ill suddenly and was taken to the Nairobi Hospital for emergency treatment. At the hospital, doctors discovered Jakoyo’s blood pressure was low. He was immediately moved to the Intensive Care Unit and then passed away.

Jakoyo served as the MP for Gem for four consecutive terms before he lost the seat in 2017.

He was eyeing a political comeback ahead of the 2022 elections.

He was last seen in public when President Kenyatta and Raila visited Gem recently to launch projects. Sources said he appeared sickly at the time.

Before the 2017 polls, Jakoyo fell out with ODM and contested as an independent candidate.

His death was a huge loss for ODM as it had managed to lure him back and had been pegging their hopes on him to help consolidate support in the region.

Jakoyo was also one of the leading champions of the Building Bridges Initiative and had been hoping to use the platform to launch his comeback to politics.

The former vocal MP was slated to play a key role in ODM and Raila’s campaigns ahead of the 2022 polls.

At the time of his death, he had no will.

From the court record, he had an interest in the media, as he owned Nam Lolwe TV, Jahazi FM, and Namlolwe radios. He also had shares in Junction Mambo Leo, in Miriam House Express, and Golden Spot. He also had four parcels of land in Kanyawegi, another four in Maboko Islands, among others, estimated to be around Sh 50 million.