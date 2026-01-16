×
Suspect in Sh1.2m heroin seizure freed on bond

By Yvonne Chepkwony | Jan. 16, 2026

Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Vincent Adet released Ephatus Kariuki after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations failed to convince the court to detain him for seven days to allow them conclude investigations.

According to court documents, Kariuki was arrested on January 13 in Nakuru County while trafficking narcotics.

Detective Simeon Motty said he wanted to hold the suspect to allow them establish the source of the drugs, and conduct analysis on the substance.

“Since the suspect was arrested while on the course of delivering the narcotics to an unknown place, as an investigation officer, I need to ascertain the point of origin and destination of the drugs and possible accomplices,” Motty said.

The suspect was allegedly found in possession of 397 grams of heroin worth Sh1.19 million, and nine grams of cannabis worth Sh270.

Kariuki opposed the application, stating that he transported the parcel without knowledge of its contents.

He told the court that he has a fixed abode and is willing to comply with bond terms.

The magistrate observed that the exhibits had been secured by the investigating agencies, and the analysis by the government chemist doesn’t need Kariuki’s presence.

The court noted that the officer didn’t demonstrate how Kariuki would jeopardize the investigations. “Kariuki has shown willingness to comply with bond terms and has a known place of residence. These factors mitigate the risk of absconding,” he added.

Kariuki was released on a bond of Sh100,000 with one surety of a similar amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000, accompanied by two contact persons who will serve as sureties.

