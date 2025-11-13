Police destroy Sh21 million bhang, heroin in Busia

A police officer witness destruction of bhang. [Courtesy]

Police in Busia County, working with the Judiciary, have destroyed a consignment of bhang and heroin valued at more than Sh21 million.

The narcotics, part of court exhibits, were intercepted in 2023 at the Suo roadblock along the Kisumu–Busia highway.

The destruction took place Wednesday at the Alupe Sub-County Hospital incinerator in Teso South Sub-County.

Busia County Criminal Investigations Officer Wesley Langat said the drugs were seized while being transported from neighbouring Uganda to Mombasa.

“Two Kenyan suspects were arrested in connection with the incidents. We remain on high alert to crack down on drug peddlers and dismantle trafficking networks across the border,” Langat said.

Busia Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti, who oversaw the destruction, confirmed the related court cases were concluded and the convicts sentenced to 50 years in prison.

“The two were found guilty of possessing 12.5 kilograms of heroin valued at Sh11.8 million, alongside bhang worth more than Sh10 million,” she said.