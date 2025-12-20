Unions threaten court action over freeze on Sh322b Kenya-US health deal

The Kenya Health Caucus officials during a media briefing in support of the Kenya-U.S Health Cooperation Framework in Nairobi on December 20, 2025. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Medics’ unions have faulted the High Court over orders issued yesterday halting the implementation of the Sh322 billion Kenya-US health deal, saying the move will deny patients access to critical services.

The unions said they will move to court on Monday, December 22, under a certificate of urgency, seeking to have the orders lifted if the matter is not resolved.

“As unions, we are going to court to say that the lives of patients are in danger due to this particular order,” said Davji Atellah, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General.

“As we look to protect the data of Kenyan citizens, we must have an alternative that ensures every Kenyan can access the much-needed care,” he added.

He said safeguards already exist to protect the personal data of Kenyan citizens and that the deal should not be suspended without an alternative mechanism to ensure continued access to healthcare.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Dec 20, in Nairobi, the unions dismissed claims that the government had traded Kenyans’ data for donor funding from the United States, insisting the agreement complies with strict privacy protections.

They said the Data Protection Act and the Digital Health Act take precedence and require any data requests to be routed through the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

The unions further warned that the planned hiring of 13,800 health workers, critical to the fight against malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV, now hangs in the balance, jeopardising plans to absorb them into the public service by 2028 under the agreement.

If implemented, the deal would see funds disbursed directly to the Kenyan government, replacing the previous model in which health financing was channelled through non-governmental organisations.

“The Caucus applauds the strategic shift to fund Kenyan state institutions directly rather than through NGOs, eliminating funds lost through administrative processes and expanding services where they are needed most,” the unions said.

Even as the legal process unfolds, health workers called for an out-of-court settlement and a clear audit framework to safeguard the funds.

On Friday, December 19, Milimani High Court Judge Chacha Mwita suspended the agreement pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah.

Omtatah argued that the agreement, signed in Washington on December 4, lacked public participation and parliamentary approval. He also raised concerns about potential data breaches and the fiscal sustainability of the plan.

The unions backing the deal include the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO), the Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO), the Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union (KEHPHPU), KMPDU, the Kenya Union of Nutritionists and Dietitians (KUNAD), and the Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists (KNUPT).