Blow to Waititu and his wife as High Court forfeits Sh131.2m assets to State

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife Susan Wangari at the Milimani court on Thursday,February 13,2025 when the court delivered sentence on the corruption case that was facing them.[Collins Kweyu,Standard]

Jailed former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife, Susan Wangari, have suffered a major blow after the High Court ordered the forfeiture of properties valued at Sh131.2 million to the government after finding them to be unexplained wealth.

In a judgment delivered by High Court Judge Nixon Sifuna, the court ruled that several assets linked to Waititu, his wife, and a third defendant had not been satisfactorily explained and therefore fell within the meaning of unexplained assets under the law.