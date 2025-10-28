Pain of Maasai Mara University ex-worker pursuing pay for years

For more than five years, a former driver at Maasai Mara University has lived through frustration and humiliation — all while chasing his salary and justice.

For Hassan Noor, what began as a job to serve the institution turned into a battle for dignity.

Noor joined the then Narok University College in June 2009, long before it was granted a charter and renamed Maasai Mara University.

For over a decade, Noor rose through the ranks from a temporary driver to a senior driver.

But his life took a painful turn in September 2019. That was when a television expose aired, alleging massive corruption and misuse of funds at the university. The expose linked several administrators — and Noor — to financial mismanagement, triggering a public uproar.

Shortly after, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) opened inquiries that led to criminal charges against Vice Chancellor Mary Walingo, and others, including Noor.

In August 2020, the university suspended him without pay, citing the criminal case. A month later, the institution reviewed the suspension, allowing him half salary and medical benefits.

In March 2024, the High Court in Nakuru quashed the corruption case, ruling that the DCI had acted unlawfully in pursuing the accused persons. The court also barred any further proceedings related to the matter.

Following the judgment, Noor wrote to the university demanding reinstatement and payment of his withheld salary amounting to over Sh2.5 million. But months passed — then years — without any response.

In May 2024, another court formally discharged Noor from all criminal proceedings.

Yet, Maasai Mara University still failed to reinstate him or pay his dues. Frustrated, he turned once again to the courts.

Last week Employment and Labour Relations Court’s Judge Anna Mwaure noted the painful toll of Noor’s prolonged suspension.

The court ruled in his favour, declaring that the university’s continued suspension of Noor was unfair, unlawful, and a violation of his constitutional rights.

However, due to the long lapse of time, reinstatement was deemed impractical.

Instead, the court ordered the university to pay Noor general damages equivalent to ten months’ salary and all unpaid wages, with interest at 14 per cent per year until full settlement.

The court further issued orders barring the university from taking any disciplinary action against Noor.