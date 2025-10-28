×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Pain of Maasai Mara University ex-worker pursuing pay for years

By Julius Chepkwony | Oct. 28, 2025

For more than five years, a former driver at Maasai Mara University has lived through frustration and humiliation — all while chasing his salary and justice.

For Hassan Noor, what began as a job to serve the institution turned into a battle for dignity.

Noor joined the then Narok University College in June 2009, long before it was granted a charter and renamed Maasai Mara University.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

For over a decade, Noor rose through the ranks from a temporary driver to a senior driver.

But his life took a painful turn in September 2019. That was when a television expose aired, alleging massive corruption and misuse of funds at the university. The expose linked several administrators — and Noor — to financial mismanagement, triggering a public uproar.

Shortly after, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) opened inquiries that led to criminal charges against Vice Chancellor Mary Walingo, and others, including Noor.

In August 2020, the university suspended him without pay, citing the criminal case. A month later, the institution reviewed the suspension, allowing him half salary and medical benefits.

In March 2024, the High Court in Nakuru quashed the corruption case, ruling that the DCI had acted unlawfully in pursuing the accused persons. The court also barred any further proceedings related to the matter.

Following the judgment, Noor wrote to the university demanding reinstatement and payment of his withheld salary amounting to over Sh2.5 million. But months passed — then years — without any response.

In May 2024, another court formally discharged Noor from all criminal proceedings.

Yet, Maasai Mara University still failed to reinstate him or pay his dues. Frustrated, he turned once again to the courts.

Last week Employment and Labour Relations Court’s Judge Anna Mwaure noted the painful toll of Noor’s prolonged suspension.

The court ruled in his favour, declaring that the university’s continued suspension of Noor was unfair, unlawful, and a violation of his constitutional rights.

However, due to the long lapse of time, reinstatement was deemed impractical.

Instead, the court ordered the university to pay Noor general damages equivalent to ten months’ salary and all unpaid wages, with interest at 14 per cent per year until full settlement.

The court further issued orders barring the university from taking any disciplinary action against Noor.  

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Maasai Mara University Directorate of Criminal Investigations Vice Chancellor Mary Walingo High Court
.

Latest Stories

Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Business
By Brian Ngugi
27 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
27 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
By Robert Wanjala Kituyi 27 mins ago
Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
By Willis Oketch and James Wanzala 27 mins ago
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
By Lewis Nyaundi 27 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 27 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved