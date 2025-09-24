Standard journalist Kweyu to act as a State witness in case against judge

Standard Journalist Collins Kweyu addressing media after being released on free bond at the central police station where he spent the night following his arrest over a story involving a judge in Migori. on 20th September 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Standard Group photojournalist Collins Kweyu, who was detained by police, has been released and turned into a State witness.

This is after he honoured summons by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and reported to Migori DCI offices on Wednesday.

Migori CCIO Benard Wamalwa said they had summoned the journalist over the weekend after a report was lodged against him by a Migori-based judge. He had been pursuing a case of suspected bribery involving the judge. “We have done a detailed statement from him. He has cooperated with us,” Mr Wamalwa said.

He said they will now treat Mr Kweyu as their State witness. The DCI was investigating a case of harassment and identity theft.

Kweyu’s lawyer, Esther Ang’awa, said he cooperated with the DCI and was interrogated on the allegations that led to his arrest last week on Friday.

“He is now not under arrest or investigation. Kweyu is a free man,” Ms Ang’awa stated.

Kweyu, who had his two phones returned to him, said that he was following up on a story involving a Migori judge.

According to Kweyu, he contacted the judge and only wanted him to respond to allegations and did not demand any bribe from him.