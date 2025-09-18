×
Former magistrate Orenge sacked for gross misconduct

By Daniel Chege | Sep. 18, 2025

Former Nakuru Principal Magistrate Isaac Orenge has been dismissed from work after he was found guilty of gross misconduct.

In a letter addressed to Bryan Khaemba, Kamau and Company Advocates, who had complained against Orenge, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), confirmed Orenge’s dismissal.

The JSC admitted that following a complaint by Suleiman Murunga (deceased), the commission conducted investigations against Orenge.

“Reference is made arising from Orenge’s conduct in Milimani Commercial Suit CMCC 1111 of 2018, Nilestar Holdings Ltd and Another vs Millennium Plastics (2008) Limited and three others,” read the letter.

JSC stated that in a meeting held on July 30, 2025, they considered the disciplinary matter, reviewed the charges, written responses, submissions and oral documentary evidence presented at the disciplinary hearing.

“Following the review, the commission found that a case of gross misconduct had been established and resolved to dismiss Orenge from judicial service,” read the letter.

The commission said it established that Orenge issued ex-parte eviction orders against one of the parties on February 23, 2018 and later, on March 12, 2018, discharged the same on grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction.

However, JSC noted that at the time of discharge, the party had been evicted and the premises demolished pursuant to the ex parte orders.

JSC pointed out that the dismissal followed the issuance of the final eviction orders at a provisional stage without first confirming that proper service had been done on the party.

Orenge served in Nakuru between 2020 and 2024. Some of his notable cases included a hate speech case against Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi. Sudi was acquitted in 2022.

.

.

.

