Suspect charged over repackaging sugar in Bungoma

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Some of the sacks found at the repackaging store in Bungoma. [DCI]

A suspected mastermind behind an illegal sugar repackaging syndicate in Bungoma has been arraigned at the Bungoma Law Courts, barely a day after detectives dismantled the operation at Bukembe Shopping Centre.

Paul Mwangi, who was arrested during an intelligence-led crackdown on uncustomed goods, was charged with four offences involving possession of uncustomed and excisable goods, possession of counterfeit goods, and the repackaging and production of counterfeit goods for trade.

The charges followed an operation in which detectives recovered 200 bags of 50kg West Valley Sugar, 1,700 empty 50kg West Valley Sugar bags, 10 empty bags bearing the Mayuge Sugar brand and nine bags of sugar that had already been repackaged in sacks bearing Chinese branding.

Mwangi denied all the charges and was released on a Sh800,000 bond with one contact person. The case will be mentioned on September 14, 2026.

"The investigation has since been expanded, with officers from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) joining detectives to examine the recovered sugar and determine whether it meets the required standards and regulatory requirements," DCI said in a statement.

The assessment could result in additional charges if any violations are established.

Detectives are also pursuing other leads as they seek to uncover the wider network behind the illegal trade, identify other individuals involved and establish the distribution channels used to market the repackaged sugar.