Subaru driver in a dramatic high-speed chase after alleged hit-and-run in Nairobi

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In the footage, the vehicle appears to drag the damaged motorcycle for nearly 200 metres while weaving through traffic.

A dramatic high-speed chase unfolded in Ngumba Estate, Nairobi, after a Subaru driver allegedly fled the scene of an accident in which a motorcycle was knocked down, triggering a pursuit by a group of boda boda riders.

The driver of the Subaru, registration KCB 874R, reportedly sped off moments after the collision, apparently fearing retaliation amid a growing trend of boda boda riders torching vehicles involved in accidents with motorcyclists.

A two-minute, 37-second video recorded by one of the pursuing riders and widely circulated on social media shows the Subaru being chased through the town at high speed.

In the footage, the vehicle appears to drag the damaged motorcycle for nearly 200 metres while weaving through traffic, posing a danger to other road users.

The video also captures one of the vehicle's occupants jumping out while the car was still in motion, seemingly in an attempt to escape the unfolding drama.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver was eventually apprehended, as the recording ends after the vehicle reaches what appears to be a rough dead-end road.

Authorities had not issued an official statement on the incident by the time of publication, and the condition of the motorcycle rider remained unclear.

The incident comes as the government and stakeholders in the transport sector continue to urge boda boda riders to exercise restraint and refrain from taking the law into their own hands by attacking motorists or setting vehicles ablaze following road accidents.