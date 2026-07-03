Six dead, five injured in Nakuru-Eldoret Highway crash

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Six dead, five injured as matatu, trailer collide near Mau Summit. [File, Standard]

Six people have died in a road crash involving a matatu and a trailer at the Nyanja area on the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

According to Kuresoi North Sub-County Police Commander John Kimutai, the trailer ascending the Nyanja slope swerved to the right and collided head-on with a matatu heading to Nakuru from Eldoret.

"The accident occurred at around 8:30pm. A matatu belonging to Eldoret Crossroad sacco was heading towards Nakuru from Eldoret. A trailer ascending Nyanja slope swerved to the right and collided head on with the matatu fatally injuring five people on the spot," said Kimutai.

Five people died on the spot, including the matatu driver, while one other passanger of the injured passengers later succumbed while receiving treatment.

"Unfortunately, we have lost one more person who was among the survivors. The truck driver suffered minor injuries and is being processed," said Kimutai.

Those injured were rushed to Londiani Sub-County Hospital for treatment.