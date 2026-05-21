EACC warns counties over conflict of interest

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The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission -EACC Integrity Centre, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has urged county governments to tighten accountability systems and fully implement the newly enacted Conflict of Interest Act, 2025.

The commission warns that weak oversight structures continue to expose devolved units to massive loss of public funds.

Speaking during a capacity-building workshop for members of the Bungoma County Assembly Service Board and the Committee on Powers and Privileges in Kisumu, the commission said county assemblies must remain independent and vigilant in overseeing county executives if corruption is to be effectively tackled.

Addressing delegates on behalf of EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi A. Mohamud, the commission’s Western Regional Manager Eric Ngumbi said the new law provides stronger safeguards against abuse of office, particularly through enhanced wealth declaration requirements and stricter enforcement mechanisms.

In a statement read during the forum, Mohamud said the success of the law would largely depend on the willingness of public officers to uphold integrity and accountability.

“By strengthening wealth declarations, tightening procurement integrity, and ensuring accountability of both MCAs and county executives, county governments can better safeguard public funds and advance genuine devolution,” said Mohamud.

The anti-graft agency warned that procurement and staff recruitment remain the sectors most vulnerable to conflict of interest within county governments. According to the commission, investigations have revealed cases where tenders are awarded to proxy companies linked to Members of County Assemblies, leading to inflated contracts, stalled projects, poor quality work, and loss of taxpayers’ money.

“Public accountability is at greatest risk when those responsible for oversight engage in the same corrupt conduct they are required to guard against,” Mohamud warned.

The enactment of the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025 comes amid growing public concern over misuse of resources in devolved units more than a decade after the introduction of devolution under the 2010 Constitution.

Oversight agencies have repeatedly cited procurement irregularities, ghost projects, and nepotism as major challenges affecting service delivery in counties.

Bungoma County Assembly Speaker Emmanuel Situma also challenged MCAs to embrace the new law as a tool for strengthening public trust rather than viewing it as punitive legislation.

“When assemblies become extensions of the governor’s office, the risk of unchecked contracts and misused public funds escalates,” Situma said.

Separately, the commission raised concern over increasing cases of forged academic certificates ahead of the next General Election. The EACC urged universities, colleges, and examination bodies to tighten verification systems to prevent fraudulent qualifications from being used to seek public office.