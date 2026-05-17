Partial closure on Ngong road as KURA finalises Sh3.8 B junction mall viaduct

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Instalation of street lights along Ngong Road under construction, May 10, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Motorists using the busy Ngong Road and Naivasha Road corridor in Nairobi should brace for temporary traffic disruptions during evening hours.

This is after Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) announced a partial closure of a section near Junction Mall to pave way for final works on the long-awaited viaduct project.

In a public notice issued by KURA Director General Silas Kinoti, the authority said the affected section will be partially closed daily from May 18 to May 31, 2026, between 8pm and 4am.

“KURA wishes to notify the general public that the section of Ngong Road/Naivasha Road at the Junction Mall will be partially closed from Monday May 18, 2026 till Sunday May 31, 2026 both days inclusive,” the notice stated.

“The closing will be carried from 8pm to 4am to allow the contractor to undertake asphalt works as part of the final finishing works. We urge motorists to use alternative routes and follow guidance by traffic police and marshals.”

The authority said the temporary disruption is necessary to facilitate completion of a project expected to significantly improve traffic flow within the city.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused as we endeavour to transform urban mobility,” the notice added.

The ongoing works are part of the Sh3.8 billion Ngong Road–Naivasha Road Junction Improvement Project being implemented by KURA in partnership with the Spanish government.

A section of Ngong Road under construction, May 10, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The project’s centrepiece is an 820-metre dual carriageway viaduct with two lanes in each direction designed to separate through traffic from local traffic at the notoriously congested Junction Mall roundabout.

For years, the Ngong Road corridor has ranked among Nairobi’s worst traffic choke points, with commuters travelling from Ngong Town to the Central Business District often spending more than two hours on the road during peak hours.

Officials involved in the project said the new flyover is expected to permanently address the chronic gridlock by eliminating traffic conflicts between vehicles joining local roads and those heading directly into the city.

“This elevated road is what we are referring to as a viaduct, which is essentially a flyover,” an official involved in the project explained.

“This design allows one road to run above and another below at ground level, effectively eliminating traffic conflicts. Elevating the road prevents direct interaction between local and through traffic.”

Apart from easing vehicle movement, the project also includes footpaths and cycling lanes aimed at improving safety for pedestrians and other Non-Motorized Transport users.

The upgraded corridor is also expected to enhance accessibility to the planned 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium, one of the government’s flagship sports infrastructure projects ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Authorities estimate that once completed, the expanded corridor could reduce travel time along the 26.5-kilometre stretch between Ngong and the city centre to less than 25 minutes.