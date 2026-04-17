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KMPDU raises alarm over security and staffing at Ishiara hospital. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has raised concerns over security, staffing, and infrastructure challenges at Ishiara Level IV Hospital in Embu County.

In a statement, the union said healthcare workers were placed at risk during a community protest on April 14, alleging that the County Government of Embu failed to provide adequate security despite prior knowledge of the planned demonstration.

“Despite prior knowledge of the planned demonstration, the County Government failed to provide adequate security for healthcare staff and patients within the facility,” KMPDU said, adding that there had been no formal follow-up to assess the safety and welfare of workers after the incident.

KMPDU also rejected allegations of negligence against the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Anthony Nduva, saying no formal disciplinary process had been undertaken.

“We strongly refute claims attributing negligence to the Medical Superintendent, Dr Anthony Nduva,” the statement read.

According to the union, Dr Nduva assumed leadership under constrained conditions, including a non-functional ambulance that was later restored and is now the only operational emergency vehicle serving the Mbeere region.

Adding that hospital management had repeatedly raised concerns over infrastructure challenges and submitted upgrade proposals that have not been fully addressed by the county government.

Citing the Report of the Auditor-General on Ishiara Sub-County Hospital for the year ended June 30, 2025, KMPDU noted that although the County Government of Embu responded to the findings in February 2026, implementation of recommended actions remains pending.

According to the union, the facility is operating with limited staff, with seven doctors serving the hospital, a situation it said has strained service delivery and led to the closure of some clinics, including obstetrics and gynaecology, ENT, orthopaedics and paediatric services.

“It is therefore both inaccurate and unjust to attribute systemic failures to individual practitioners working under such strained conditions,” KMPDU added.

KMPDU has now called on the County Government of Embu to retract statements made against Dr Nduva, address staffing and infrastructure gaps, and take responsibility for the condition of the facility.