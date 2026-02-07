×
Coast police boss issues 'shoot-to-kill' warning to criminals

By Esther Nyambura | Feb. 7, 2026
Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno. [Boniface Gikandi]

Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno has warned criminals operating in the coastal region that police will not hesitate to use firearms where the law allows.

Speaking amid concerns over rising crime, Nuno said suspects who threaten the public with weapons risk being shot, adding that they should either reform or leave the area.

“You have only two options. Desist and accept salvation, or move out of the entire coastal region,” he said.

He added that officers had been instructed to use their firearms lawfully against violent suspects.

“If I find you carrying a machete intending to attack someone, I will shoot you,” he said, adding that criminals would be dealt with one after another, as long as the law allows.

Nuno cited past operations in Likoni where two suspects were fatally shot, which he said helped restore calm in the area.

"We need order and sanity, and whatever it takes to bring that order in the coastal region, we will not hesitate,” he said. 

